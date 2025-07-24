ZIFA Suspends Referee Over Poor Officiating in Dynamos-FC Platinum Clash

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has slapped Premier Soccer League referee Quedsani Dirwai with a six-match suspension following a performance deemed substandard during the high-stakes clash between FC Platinum and Dynamos on June 22 at Mandava Stadium.

In a statement, the football governing body confirmed Dirwai’s suspension will run from match day 18 to 23 as part of ongoing efforts to uphold professionalism and integrity within the country’s top-flight football.

“A review of the match, including the Match Commissioner’s report, concluded that Mr Dirwai’s performance fell short of the expected professional standards required at the Premier League level,” said ZIFA.

The match in question drew criticism from various quarters, with fans and pundits questioning key decisions that allegedly influenced the outcome.

ZIFA’s response underscores its stated resolve to hold match officials accountable and improve refereeing standards in the domestic game.

“ZIFA reiterates its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game and ensuring that all match officials operate within the framework of professionalism, accountability, and consistency,” the association said.

According to ZIFA, the disciplinary action aligns with Paragraph 21 of the ZIFA Referees Code of Conduct which empowers the body to impose corrective measures in cases of poor officiating.

“This decision reflects our continued effort to ensure fairness and quality in the domestic game amongst all referees,” ZIFA added.