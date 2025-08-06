Zim Taps Russian Tech Muscle to Train 10,000 Youths in Cybersecurity Blitz

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Government has officially launched a new cybersecurity skills development programme aimed at empowering more than 10,000 young people while strengthening national digital defences and asserting its sovereignty in cyberspace.

The “Cyberus National Cybersecurity Training Programme Stage 1” was unveiled by ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera under the banner “Securing Zimbabwe’s Digital Future Through Capacity Building and Strategic Partnerships.”

Speaking at the launch, Minister Mavetera hailed the initiative as a landmark in the country’s digital journey highlighting its roots in the 2023 Bilateral Agreement on Information Security with Russia a pact that provides a framework for cooperation in building robust cyber infrastructure.

“This strategic partnership between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation is built upon long-standing ties and strengthened by the 2023 Bilateral Agreement on Information Security,” she said.

The programme is being spearheaded by the Cyberus Foundation an international cybersecurity initiative co-founded by industry leaders Yury Maksimov and SK Capital alongside global partners such as Positive Technologies, KOMIB, CyberED, and Innostage.

“The Cyberus Foundation, established by global cybersecurity leaders such as Yury Maksimov and SK Capital, is collaborating with Zimbabwe to develop a sustainable and sovereign cybersecurity industry,” Mavetera said.

The Minister said the programme aims to equip young Zimbabweans with cutting-edge skills in ethical hacking, threat simulation and cyber defence all delivered via a “world-class Learning Management System” developed by CyberED and supported by local tech firm RedZone Digital Zimbabwe.

“The programme will be delivered through a world-class Learning Management System developed by CyberED, with full support from local partner RedZone Digital Zimbabwe,” she said.

Framing the programme as more than just a training initiative, Mavetera underscored its potential to reshape Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

“This initiative is not only a skills programme. It is a national investment in our digital resilience, youth employment, and economic growth. If Zimbabwe captures just 0.1% of the global cybersecurity market currently valued at US$200 billion annually, we could earn over US$200 million per year from cybersecurity services alone,” she said.

The broader vision, she said, includes the development of local cybersecurity intellectual property, partnerships with academic institutions and the creation of a Cybersecurity Industry Development Centre to reduce reliance on imported tech solutions.

“Zimbabwe’s commitment to digital transformation is guided by the Zimbabwe National ICT Policy. This policy rightly states that the successful development of ICTs must be underpinned by digital skills, safety in cyberspace, and data protection,” said Mavetera.