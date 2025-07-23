Zim Taps Starlink to Boost Local Service Delivery

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe has taken a significant step toward bridging the digital divide after the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT) handed over 250 Starlink satellite kits to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The move is expected to improve public service delivery across the country’s local authorities, especially in underserved and remote areas.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS), State Land Management Policy and the launch of the MSDS Dashboard, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera described the handover as a bold stride toward a connected and efficient Zimbabwe.

“These kits will revolutionize service delivery by enhancing administrative efficiency, disaster response, planning, and economic development, particularly in underserved communities,” said Mavetera.

The Starlink kits, she explained will be deployed across local authorities and integrated into a newly launched digital system that will allow for uninterrupted connectivity and real-time monitoring of services.

In addition, Mavetera announced that the government is working on introducing artificial intelligence (AI) training programmes tailored for local authorities, signaling a broader ambition to integrate emerging technologies into public administration.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, who officially launched the MSDS and digital dashboard, welcomed the ICT Ministry’s initiative.

He said the collaboration was key to implementing new governance frameworks and land policies.

“The MSDS framework ensures every citizen has equitable access to essential municipal services such as water, roads, waste management, and housing. The digital dashboard will enable local authorities to track performance and submit data in real time,” said Garwe.

He further encouraged provincial and district development coordinators to take an active role in supporting the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) by monitoring service delivery outcomes.

“This marks the beginning of the implementation phase and our department has a collective commitment to ensure that no community is left behind,” Garwe said.