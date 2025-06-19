Zim to Host Key SADC Gender Ministers Meeting Focused on Empowerment

By Rukudzo Gota

Zimbabwe will host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministers of Gender and Women Affairs meeting from June 24 to 27, 2025.

The event is expected to bring together around 150 delegates from across the region and is being led by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

As the current SADC Chair, Zimbabwe is using this platform to drive forward gender equality and women’s empowerment across Southern Africa.

The meeting will kick off with a Senior Officials session on June 24 and 25, followed by the official opening and Ministers’ meeting on June 27.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Minister of Women Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa said the gathering will provide an opportunity for regional leaders to assess progress on the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.

“This meeting will enable us to review our commitments and develop actionable plans to enhance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the context of economic growth,” said Mutsvangwa

Under the theme “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC,” the discussions will centre on unlocking economic opportunities for women.

Mutsvangwa highlighted the role of women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises in driving development despite their continued struggle to access resources, skills and markets.

“Without inclusivity and active engagement of women, we risk economic stagnation,” she warned, calling for policies that empower women economically.

The Ministry has already rolled out initiatives like the National Gender Policy and a National Strategy for Preventing and Addressing Gender-Based Violence.

These, Mutsvangwa said, are key to removing structural barriers.

The meeting will also address regional initiatives such as the SADC Gender Equality Seal for public institutions and the Regional Strategy on Women, Peace and Security.

“We are looking forward to renewed commitments from all member states, especially in light of the pushbacks and reduced funding for gender-responsive programs,” said Mutsvangwa.

She confirmed that preparations are on track with full collaboration with the SADC Secretariat.

Outcomes will be submitted to the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.