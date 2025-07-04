Zimbabwe Launches WITED Chapter to Promote Gender Equity in TVET

By Admire Masuku

In a powerful stride toward bridging the gender gap in technical education, Zimbabwe officially launched its chapter of Women in Technical Education and Development (WITED) Tuesday at Harare Polytechnic, marking a new era of empowerment, mentorship, and opportunity for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The launch, graced by high-level officials, educators, and STEM advocates, underscored the need to dismantle systemic barriers and cultivate inclusive, innovation-driven technical education nationwide.

The forum was officially launched by Dr Tafadzwa Mudondo, chairperson of the Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (ATUPA) and chief executive of the Tertiary Education Services Council (TESC).

Senior officials from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, polytechnic principals, and STEM advocates were also in attendance.

WITED, established in 1988 by the Commonwealth Association of Polytechnics in Africa (CAPA), seeks to identify and address the barriers limiting women’s participation in technical education, training, and employment.

It is time for women to take centre stage in transforming and disrupting traditional training cultures in TVET disciplines.

“Across Africa, women continue to face significant challenges in accessing technical education,” Dr Mudondo said. “These include traditional gender profiling, limited financial resources, and weak support systems. Through WITED, we are working to remove those barriers.”

Dr Mudondo challenged WITE members to be “role models in their communities” and ensure more women join this movement.

Ms Poniso Watema, ATUPA’s Zimbabwe country representative and principal of Mutare Polytechnic, stressed the broader implications of gender disparities in TVET.

This inequality not only limits individual potential but also hampers national innovation and development,” she said. “Diverse teams consistently produce better results. By creating a space where women can thrive, we’re investing in a stronger, more inclusive future.”

She said WITED Zimbabwe will prioritise mentorship, resource mobilisation, and professional networking to support women pursuing careers in technical fields.

Mrs Chiedza Masanganise, WITED national patron and principal of Bulawayo Polytechnic, said the chapter aims to equip women with both skills and confidence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“WITED is a platform for women to thrive in STEM,” she said. “We aim to contribute meaningfully to regional industrialisation and economic growth by empowering women with technical skills and leadership capabilities.”

She added that the initiative would go beyond training to promote a culture of mentorship, innovation, and collaboration.

“As more women enter and excel in these sectors, they will inspire future generations to pursue and redefine success in STEM,” she said.

Watema challenged WITED members to be active agents of change in dismantling barriers for girls and women in technical education.

“This launch is not just ceremonial; it is a call to action,” she said. “Educators, professionals, policymakers—everyone has a role. We need strategies to empower each other, conduct research, and support skills development.”

Harare Polytechnic Acting Principal Mrs Deborah Ruziwa welcomed TESC’s pledge to ensure all institutions allocate resources to support WITED programmes and called for a collective mindset among WITED members.

“Let us continue to uplift and empower one another for a more inclusive TVET system,” she said.

Ms Sicelo Dube, popularly known as the “STEM Lady” and director of Elevate Trust, pledged to help market the WITED brand nationwide and assist with science equipment and mentorship services.

Dr Mudondo urged members to uphold ethical practices, promote inclusivity, and strengthen collaboration.

“As the movement grows, we must remove double standards and ensure everyone has access to information and opportunities,” he said. “This chapter must engage with women’s organisations at national, regional, and international levels to foster knowledge exchange and solidarity.”

He added: “Let this be a WITED that nurtures, supports, and creates enabling environments for women to thrive in their professions.”

TVET lecturers from Mutare, Bulawayo, Kushinga, Masvingo and Harare polytechnics were among the participants.

Ms Shelta Majowa, a Mechanical Engineering lecturer from Harare Polytechnic, said: “Women have long been confined to supporting roles. Through WITED, we must embrace and uplift one another.”

Miss Tafadzwa Sampindi, WITED national chairperson and a lecturer at Mutare Polytechnic, described the launch as a source of motivation.

“This event has inspired women,” she said. “As a chapter, we are committed to leaving a lasting impact on Zimbabwe’s technical education landscape.”