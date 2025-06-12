Zimbabwe Prisons Join Lifesaving Blood Drive in Push to Unite Communities



By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

In a powerful show of unity and compassion, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has pledged to become a bridge between inmates and the greater community—one blood donation at a time.

Speaking at a symbolic procession ahead of the World Blood Donor Day commemorations on June 14, ZPCS Information Officer Tafadzwa Vengesai reaffirmed ZPCS’s commitment to partnering with the National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) to address critical shortages and foster community reintegration for inmates.

“As ZPCS, we are not just advocates—we are active contributors to the solution. Our goal is to provide inmates with meaningful opportunities to give back, while reinforcing the rehabilitative mission of our correctional system,” Vengesai told donors and NBSZ executives.

The initiative aims to encourage consistent blood donations from within correctional institutions and the public, positioning inmates as key players in life-saving efforts across the country.

Vengesai said the symbolic act of giving connects inmates with society and helps break down long-standing stigmas.

“We’re building bridges, not walls. This is about shared purpose, saving lives, and ensuring that no one—and no place—is left behind,” she said

Vengesai also used the platform to call on Zimbabweans between the ages of 16 and 65 to become regular blood donors and to support the NBSZ’s efforts in establishing a stronger, more resilient health system.

“Every drop of blood donated is more than just a medical supply—it’s a lifeline, a message of hope to someone in desperate need. Together, let’s build a network of hope and lay the foundation for a healthier Zimbabwe,” she said.

World Blood Donor Day, observed globally on June 14, celebrates voluntary blood donors and highlights the critical need for safe, sustainable blood supplies.

This year’s commemorations will be held at Jameson High School in Kadoma.