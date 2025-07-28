Zimbabwe Signals Strong Investment Comeback in Q2 2025

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) says the country has recorded a significant surge in investor confidence, attracting US$2.47 billion in projected investment in the second quarter of 2025.

The spike, ZIDA said was driven primarily by the energy and mining sectors marks a notable 36% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

A total of 190 new investment licences were issued with the energy sector alone accounting for US$1.8 billion mainly due to large-scale renewable energy and power infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, the mining sector led in the number of new licences issued reflecting the country’s continued appeal as a mineral-rich destination.

ZIDA Chief Executive Officer Tafadzwa Chinamo described the quarter as “a milestone period that reinforced investor confidence in Zimbabwe’s evolving economic landscape.”

“We are building a resilient, inclusive, and competitive investment environment. The operationalisation of the Investor Grievance Response Mechanism (IGRM) is a game-changer, ensuring timely dispute resolution and protection of investor rights,” Chinamo said.

The IGRM, launched this quarter allows investors to formally raise complaints arising from policy shifts or actions by government agencies.

The mechanism is expected to reduce disruptions and signal Zimbabwe’s commitment to transparency and investor protection.

Alongside the licensing boom, ZIDA processed 107 licence renewals an increase of 137% from the previous quarter bringing in US$221.68 million in actualised investments.

This indicates not only fresh investor interest but also sustained commitment from existing investors.

Regulatory reforms were a prominent theme, with several key statutory instruments passed. These include tax rebates for solar-powered EV infrastructure (SI 35 of 2025), revised intellectual property fees and new tariffs aimed at promoting local steel production.

Additionally, Zimbabwe introduced a carbon trading framework and enforced mandatory chemical treatments for certified maize seed to counter fall armyworm infestations.

ZIDA also reported growing international engagement highlighted by high-profile forums such as the EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum and the Polish-Zimbabwe Business Forum as well as regional efforts through COMESA and SADC.

The Midlands, Harare, and Matabeleland South emerged as leading destinations for new investment with a single mega energy project in Gwayi, Lupane valued at US$1.8 billion skewing Matabeleland South’s total significantly.

ZIDA’s digital outreach also saw a spike in online engagement with the Agency’s Investor Portal recording high traffic from countries including South Africa, the United States and the UK indicating growing diaspora and foreign interest.