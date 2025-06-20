Zimbabwe’s Divine Lunga Shines Brightest for Africa at Club World Cup



In a tournament dominated by European giants, Zimbabwe international Divine Lunga has emerged as a standout performer, earning a coveted spot in the Sofascore FIFA Club World Cup Team of the Week.

The 28-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns left back delivered a stellar performance in his side’s impressive 1-0 victory over South Korea’s Ulsan HD, helping the South African champions become the only African club to secure a win — and a goal — in the first round of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Lunga’s solid defensive display and sharp offensive transitions earned him an 8.0 Sofascore rating, placing him among elite global performers including Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Michael Olise, who both scored perfect 10.0 ratings.

His selection is particularly notable as the only African player to crack the 11-man team of the week, a squad dominated by European powerhouses.

The accolade also places Lunga in elite company, lining up alongside World Cup veterans like Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Ramos, and Sacha Boey.

His composure on the ball, tactical awareness, and ability to press forward from the backline were crucial in neutralizing Ulsan’s pacey attack and securing Sundowns’ historic win.

The week’s headline-grabbing performance came from Bayern Munich, who demolished New Zealand’s Auckland City 10-0 — a result that saw six Bayern players, including Müller, make the team of the week.

Elsewhere, Inter Miami’s Oscar Ustari earned plaudits with a crucial penalty save against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, while CF Monterrey’s Sergio Ramos added another chapter to his storied career.

For Zimbabwean football, Lunga’s recognition on the global stage marks a proud moment, reflecting both his personal growth and the increasing impact of African talent in world football’s premier club competitions.