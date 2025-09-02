Zimbabwe’s Investment Advisor Awarded UAE Golden Visa

Zimbabwe’s Special Presidential Investment Advisor, Dr. Paul Tungwarara, has been granted a 10-year Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The residency permit, offered to investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals, allows holders to live in the UAE and sponsor family members without a requirement for continuous presence.

UAE authorities confirmed the decision after a background vetting process, citing confidence in Dr. Tungwarara’s professional record.

A seasoned entrepreneur with interests in real estate, infrastructure, and cross-border trade, Dr. Tungwarara has been central in efforts to attract foreign direct investment into Zimbabwe.

The development is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe’s economic links with the Gulf region, where investor interest in African markets continues to grow.