ZimParks Eyes New Era in Elephant Management Amid Funding Gaps

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has raised concern on mounting human-elephant conflict, underfunded conservation efforts and rising tensions in frontline communities as it convened a crucial review and updating workshop for the Zimbabwe Elephant Management Plan (2021–2025).

Originally established in 1992 the elephant management plan aims to conserve one of Africa’s largest elephant populations while supporting biodiversity and national socio-economic development.

However, as pressures mount, ZimParks has acknowledged the need to reassess its current approach.

“The plan… aims to conserve elephant populations while promoting biodiversity and contributing to national socio-economic development,” the authority said.

This week’s workshop brought together stakeholders ranging from conservation experts and government officials to, for the first time, five traditional Chiefs from the Hwange district — the epicenter of the country’s elephant habitats.

The Chiefs issued a powerful call for justice and equity, expressing frustration over the lack of benefits for local communities burdened by daily interactions with elephants.

“The traditional leaders expressed concerns over the ongoing poverty faced by these communities, worsened by crop raiding, resource competition, and incidents of injury and property damage caused by elephants,” the authority reported.

Among the top issues raised were the management of excess elephant populations, sustainable coexistence, resilience of affected communities, and the chronic underfunding of conservation.

ZimParks revealed that current funding for Hwange National Park stands at under US$500,000 per year — a fraction of the estimated US$21 million needed to meet the standards of well-managed protected areas elsewhere in Southern Africa.

“The country’s elephant conservation efforts are severely under-financed,” the authority warned.

The authority highlighted the complex dynamics hampering elephant conservation — from international trade restrictions to the need for broader stakeholder cooperation.

“Sustainable utilization is hindered by various factors, including global trade restrictions… ZimParks emphasizes that elephant conservation requires collective efforts from all stakeholders. We therefore invite everyone to participate in the review of the management plan, which will transition to a ten-year strategy,” said ZimParks.

While poaching rates have declined thanks to enhanced partnerships, ZimParks said long-term success hinges on unlocking adequate funding and ensuring that local communities benefit meaningfully from conservation.