ZimParks Launches Major Wildlife Relocation to Restore Matusadona National Park

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has initiated a large-scale wildlife translocation program aimed at restoring biodiversity and strengthening the ecological resilience of Matusadona National Park.

The operation rolled out in collaboration with the African Parks Network and the Matusadona Conservation Trust will see key herbivore species reintroduced into the park which has in recent decades suffered from ecological degradation and poaching pressures.

The program includes the relocation of 10 eland, 50 buffaloes and 20 sable antelope from across Zimbabwe into Matusadona.

According to ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo, the animals are being carefully selected from healthy populations with scientific assessments ensuring minimal disruption to donor ecosystems.

“ZimParks and its partners remain committed to responsible, evidence-based conservation practices that uphold biodiversity integrity, ecosystem health, and community well-being,” Farawo said in a statement.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to rewild the Sebungwe landscape — a vast ecological region that includes Matusadona — and to restore the park’s role as a vital sanctuary for Zimbabwe’s wildlife.

“Such integrated approaches are essential to promoting coexistence and ensuring the long-term sustainability of conservation efforts,” said Farawo, highlighting the science-driven framework guiding the relocation.

Beyond species reintroduction, the program encompasses a suite of conservation activities including enhanced law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring and community development.

These efforts are designed not only to deter poaching and habitat destruction but also to provide socio-economic benefits to communities living near the park.

“Law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring, and community development initiatives [are] aimed at improving local livelihoods, boosting anti-poaching efforts, and generating tangible conservation benefits for communities living adjacent to Matusadona National Park,” Farawo added.

ZimParks and its conservation partners are hoping to turn the tide for Matusadona — once a thriving stronghold for elephants, lions and other species — and set a model for ecosystem restoration across the country.