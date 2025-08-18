ZIMRA Launches Digital Tax System to Crack Down on Revenue Leakages

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The government has launched a new digital tax platform aimed at modernising the country’s tax administration and improving revenue collection.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa officially unveiled the Tax and Revenue Management System (TARMS) during a commissioning ceremony in Harare describing it as a “bold and transformative” step in public finance modernization.

“The system is designed to enhance tax revenue administration, improve taxpayer compliance and experience, and lay a firm foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. It will serve as a launchpad for the government’s ongoing modernization of tax administration through innovative technologies,” Mnangagwa said

He highlighted the platform’s potential to reduce corruption and increase transparency.

“Users have expressed excitement at being able to access services from home or even abroad, without visiting a ZIMRA office. This is a significant step toward greater transparency,” he said.

TARMS is expected to streamline key tax processes, including registration, payments, and real-time monitoring of taxpayer accounts.

The system will also reduce opportunities for tax evasion and avoidance through live audits, enable data-driven policy decisions, and enhance taxpayer service delivery via digital channels.

Mnangagwa urged taxpayers, businesses and civil society to embrace the system and contribute feedback to improve the country’s tax framework.

“I call upon all stakeholders to use this system, provide constructive feedback, and help build a Zimbabwe where public resources are mobilized and managed with integrity,” he said.