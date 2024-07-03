fbpx
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
12 School Children Injured In Train-Bus Collision

A school bus carrying children collided with a train at the Willton Level Crossing in Mutare this morning leaving twelve pupils injured,

According to a press statement from the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), the bus carrying the children was struck by the train as it attempted to cross the tracks. “Our prayers are with them as they get on the road to recovery,” an NRZ spokesperson said, emphasizing the organization’s concern for the injured children.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the bus driver may have disregarded the level crossing rules in a bid to beat the oncoming train. “The accident is a stark reminder to all drivers to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to road rules at level crossings,” the NRZ statement highlighted, underscoring the crucial need for vigilance at railway intersections.

The injured pupils were transported to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment. “We are deeply saddened by this incident and are focused on supporting the affected families during this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances leading up to the collision. Meanwhile, the NRZ has urged all motorists to prioritize safety and remain alert, especially when approaching railway crossings.

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

