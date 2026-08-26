14 Newborns Killed in Pakistan Hospital Fire

At least 14 newborn babies have died after a fire broke out at a maternity ward of a major government hospital in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday.

The blaze started at about 6:45 a.m. on the third floor of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where at least 15 newborns were being cared for. One baby was rescued, according to hospital officials.

Rescue teams and firefighters rushed to the hospital and managed to contain the fire. Officials said the cause was under investigation, while local reports indicated that an air-conditioning unit may have malfunctioned.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the families and ordered an immediate investigation, directing authorities to identify those responsible.

The tragedy has renewed concerns over safety standards and infrastructure in Pakistan’s public hospitals.