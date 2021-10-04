Access Finance Director Denied Bail

Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna has dismissed Access Finance Director Raymond Chigogwana’s bail application on the grounds that he is a flight risk as Zimbabwe borders are porous.

Nduna also ruled that Chigogwana who is accused of illegally dealing in foreign currency exchange using mobile phones is likely to interfere with state witnesses if granted bail.

“Our courts have many passports of fugitives who invades justice and the accused is likely to sneak out of the country, ” said magistrate Nduna.

“The state submitted that they have many witnesses who are likely to be accomplices of the the accused person, this alone make them vulnerable to be interfered with by the accused if released on bail,” added Nduna.

Chigogwana appeared in court on Monday on initial remand together with seven other directors of companies accused of illegally dealing in foreign currency exchange using mobile phones.

They are separately appearing in different courts and applying for bail through their legal representatives.

Meanwhile Chigogwana through his lawyer, Thembinkosi Magwaliba argued that the state has not yet identified the witnesses and that the velocity of the allegations is therefore doubtful.

He also told the court that the fears of the state that the accused persons are still dealing with foreign currency and likely to commit similar offence was not true as Access Finance is legally entitled to deal with foreign currency.