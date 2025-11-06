All-Female Nubian Notes Concert Aims to Redefine Zimbabwe’s Music Scene

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Organisers of the Nubian Notes concert say this weekend’s all-female showcase at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) marks the start of a long-term effort to strengthen women’s representation and leadership in the country’s music industry.

Set for Saturday under the theme “Mambokadzi: The Rise of Her Sound,” the concert will feature some of the country’s top female artists including Feli Nandi, Gemma Griffiths, Tamy Moyo, Shashl and Nisha Ts in what promises to be one of the biggest women-led line-ups seen on a major stage.

Gateway Stream Media manager Elton Kurima said the event was conceived as part of a wider push to challenge gender imbalances in the entertainment sector.

“This concert is not just a one-off show, but a foundation for creating more opportunities where female artists are the main focus. We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure a world-class production because women deserve stages that reflect their brilliance,” he said.

Kurima added that the strong public response ahead of the concert has encouraged organisers to make Nubian Notes an annual event.

Connie Mazani, founder of ZAR Events and co-organiser described the concert as a movement dedicated to celebrating women’s creativity, resilience and influence.

“Nubian Notes is about more than music — it’s about closing visibility gaps and proving that women-led productions can draw massive audiences. Our queens of sound are ready to deliver unforgettable sets while showing that women can shape culture and set new standards,” Mazani said.

As anticipation builds, organisers say the concert’s real legacy will lie beyond the weekend in the opportunities it creates and the inspiration it offers to a new generation of women determined to take centre stage in Zimbabwe’s music industry.