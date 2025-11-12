All set for Daughters of Virtue Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving camp

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the Daughters of Virtue (DOV) annual Prayer, Fasting, and Thanksgiving Camp scheduled for November 26 to 29 at the Garden of Eden in Hatfield, Harare.

The interdenominational women’s prayer group announced that this year’s event, running under the theme “Where Are the Other Nine?”, is expected to draw an even larger crowd than last year’s edition, which attracted over 1,000 participants.

In a statement, DOV said the Thanksgiving Camp is a time for believers to reflect and give gratitude to God for His goodness throughout the year.

“As we come to the end of the year, DOV believes in going back to God to thank Him for all He has done. The gift of life, good health, and protection are all reasons to be grateful. Our theme, ‘Where Are the Other Nine?’ is drawn from Luke 17:11–19, where only one of the ten lepers healed by Jesus returned to give thanks,” read part of the statement.

The gathering will be led by Prophetess Memory Matimbire, founder and visionary of Daughters of Virtue, alongside other notable ministers of the gospel.

Daughters of Virtue runs several departments that cater to the spiritual growth of women across different life stages. One of these, the Singles Department, recently held its annual all-night prayer session at the Harare Showgrounds, attracting thousands of attendees.

The prayer night, held at the East End Hall, sought to encourage unmarried women to trust in God’s timing for marriage and to seek His guidance in choosing life partners.

Speakers included Prophetess Matimbire, Pastor Anna Moyo — head of the Singles Department — and Minister Nyasha Mutonhori, who led the congregation in an uplifting worship session.

The upcoming Thanksgiving Camp promises to be a powerful time of worship, prayer, and reflection as DOV members and visitors from various denominations gather to close the year in gratitude.