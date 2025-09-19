Ambulance Crew Convicted for Stealing from Crash Victim in Kwekwe

An ambulance technician and two accomplices have been convicted of theft in Kwekwe after stealing money and airtime from a road accident victim they were meant to assist.

The Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court found Edius Mugonegwa (40), an ambulance technician with Redcliff Municipality, guilty alongside Pride Makamba (25) and Anashe Mukwamba (23).

The court heard that on 7 September 2025, Mugonegwa responded to an accident scene along the Kwekwe-Redcliff Road.

While administering first aid, bloodstained cash amounting to US$1,260 and US$10 airtime fell from the victim’s pocket.

Instead of securing the money, the three conspired to keep it for themselves.

The victim later realised the money was missing upon regaining consciousness at Kwekwe General Hospital and reported the matter to the police.

Swift investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Kwekwe led to the trio’s arrest, with part of the stolen cash recovered.

In sentencing, Magistrate’s Court handed down the following penalties Mugonegwa 18 months imprisonment with three months suspended for five years and the remaining 15 months commuted to 825 hours of community service.

Makamba and Mukwamba were handed 12 months imprisonment each with three months suspended for five years and nine months commuted to 315 hours of community service each.