Another Borrowdale Police Officer Appears in Court

Another police officer stationed at Borrowdale Police Station has appeared in court facing robbery and criminal abuse of duty charges over allegations that he and other officers forced a Chinese businessman to pay money following a failed chrome deal.

Yesterday acting officer in charge at the station Farai Gwamure (51) appeared at the court facing charges of extortion, criminal abuse of duty as a public officer and defeating or obstructing the course of justice

Phibion Musadha(45) is accused of acting alongside other police officers and a woman identified as Nina Zheng, who is still at large, to obtain money from Feng Lin (38) following a dispute over a chrome transportation deal.

According to the State, Lin had entered into an agreement with Zheng to transport chrome from Zimbabwe to Mozambique, but the deal collapsed after the chrome was offloaded in Mutare instead of Mozambique.

The court heard that Zheng subsequently demanded a refund of US$13 050 from Lin and allegedly enlisted Musadha and other police officers to force him to pay.

On October 13, the group allegedly went to Lin’s home in Borrowdale armed with a Mossberg rifle and demanded immediate payment, threatening him when he failed to open the gate.

The State alleges that Lin initially arranged for his driver to deliver US$3 000 to Zheng at a service station in Pomona.

He later transferred another US$7 500 into Zheng’s bank account, bringing the total paid to US$10 500.

Despite the payments, Musadha and two alleged accomplices, Palmer Hotera and Takuranashe Magomba, allegedly jumped over the property’s precast wall while armed with the rifle.

They are accused of assaulting the gardener, forcing their way into the house and finding Lin in his bedroom, where they allegedly handcuffed and assaulted him while demanding the outstanding US$2 500.

The court further heard that the group allegedly demanded an additional US$1 000 from Lin, threatening to hand him over to immigration authorities for deportation if he failed to pay.

Lin reportedly showed the group the US$1 000 he had remaining, which was allegedly taken by Hotera before the group left.

The State alleges that the accused acted in common purpose with Zheng and others to unlawfully obtain money from the complainant.

According to court papers, the value of the property allegedly stolen was put at US$11 500 while US$1 000 was recovered.

The matter was scheduled stood down for November 4.