Apostle Java’s Court Appearance Put on Hold

Tabernacle of Grace Church leader Apostle Batsirai Java has been released without appearing in court as prosecutors seek a cyber report before formally pursuing charges against him over an alleged false statement prejudicial to the State.

The 43-year-old cleric who was expected to appear before a Harare magistrate following his arrest on Thursday was sent home after the State indicated it would proceed by way of summons once the necessary investigations have been completed.

Java was arrested over allegations of publishing or communicating a false statement prejudicial to the State, in contravention of Section 31(6)(a)(c) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Prosecutors allege that he recorded and subsequently published on social media a telephone conversation with his alleged accomplice who remains at large.

The conversation is said to have taken place between May 25 and 28 this year.

In the recording, the two allegedly claimed that businessman and Minister Kudakwashe Tagwirei had taken control of Government business with ministers, senior security officials and members of the judiciary reportedly receiving instructions from his residence.

The State alleges that the claims were knowingly false and intended to undermine public confidence in law enforcement agencies, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service and the Defence Forces.

A recording of the conversation together with witness testimony is expected to form part of the prosecution’s evidence.