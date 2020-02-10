Army Should Be Part Of National Dialogue: Chamisa

MUTARE– Movement of Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa who is currently on a national campaign to strengthen the party’s grassroots has reiterated his calls that the army should be part of any talks to end the crisis gripping the country.

Addressing the opposition party’s provincial structures over the weekend at Sakubva Beit Hall, Chamisa said they are against a government of national unity but preferred a transitional authority to superintend over credible elections.

“As a party we have said no to a government of national unity, we need a transitional authority that can be able to organize for credible, free and fair elections.

“We also want to bring the army on the negotiating table because ZANU PF has been using the soldiers, so we would want to know what the soldiers want. We want the army to serve the people not to serve a party, that is all that we want,” he said.

Chamisa also rapped non performing councilors and Members of Parliament threatening to fire those who he says have abandoned their constituencies.

To deal with nonperforming legislators, Chamisa said the party would introduce a new criteria of choosing rural candidates, starting from branch level, seeking the opinion of traditional leaders on upright candidates who should serve the community.

“We are strengthening our rural constituencies, this is where we are going to spend most of our time, and we need to work very hard on our rural constituencies.

“We are having challenges with our MPs, they are not going to the people, we have received reports that our MPs and councilors have abandoned their constituencies since they were voted into power in 2018, we are going to recall them if they do so.

“Some of our MPs and councilors are taking their positions as jobs but I want to warn them that we are not employment agents and we are not there to offer jobs, don’t expect to be employed or expect to be employed by the party.

“So I am warning you that if your MPs and councilors continue not to engage people we are going to take your positions,” said Chamisa.