Arrest Warrant For ‘Controversial’ Land Developer Ken Sharpe’s Aide

Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko has issued a warrant of arrest against Pokugara Properties employee Mandla Marlone Ndebele after he failed to appear in court for trial.

Defence lawyer Zed Chidyausiku had advised the court that Ndebele had tested positive to the COVID-19 virus and was awaiting PCR test results however, Magistrate Mateko proceeded by issuing arrest warrant.

Pokugara Properties Private Limited employees Ndebele and Michael John Van Blerk together with City of Harare and three of its officials are facing charges of malicious damage to property after they connived to destroy a show house built by Harare businessman Georgios Katsimberis in Borrowdale as part of a joint venture agreement with controversial land baron Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

Ndebele is also charged in his personal capacity.

Also arraigned before the court for the same case are City of Harare officials Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi.

According to the State outline, the six in their individual capacities and as representatives of their organisations destroyed Katsimberis show house on the grounds that it did not have approved plans, claims refuted by the land developer.

“In that on a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from July 2018 to October 2018 and at Plot 9 of 21 on consolidated stand number 19559 of 19828 Harare township Corner Teviotdale and Whitwell road, Borrowdale, Pokugara Properties (Private) Limited, Michael John Van Blerk, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, City of Harare, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi, Lasten Taonezvi and Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

“One more of them, knowing that Georgios Katsimberis is entitled to own, possess or control any property or realising that there was a real risk or possibility that another person may be so entitled, damaged or destroyed the property intending to cause such damage or destruction or realising that there is a real risk or possibility that such damage or destruction may result from their act destroyed a show house which had been constructed by Georgios Katsimberis for a joint venture between Georgios Katsimberis and Kenneth Sharpe,” read the summons.

The matter has been deferred to the 7th of January 2022.