At Least 85 Die In Yemen Stampede After Gunfire Sparks Panic

A deadly crash occurred on Wednesday in a school in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during a Ramadan charity distribution, resulting in at least 78 fatalities and many more injured, according to officials.

The Bab al-Yemen area of the city witnessed a harrowing scene of people unable to move and in distress, as depicted in TV footage.

It is reported that hundreds of people had gathered late at night to receive donations amounting to approximately $9 (£7; €8) per person. Sanaa has been under the control of the Houthi movement since 2015.

Social media videos show people screaming amidst dozens of motionless bodies on the ground, with some attempting to help.

Two local businessmen who organized the event have been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing, the interior ministry said.

The ministry spokesman attributed the crush to the “random distribution” of funds without coordination with local officials. A health official in Sanaa confirmed that many people were injured, with 13 in critical condition.

The Houthi security official, who spoke anonymously, revealed that women and children were among the dead.

Eyewitnesses noted that Houthi fighters fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control, but apparently struck an electrical wire that caused an explosion, triggering a panic that led to the crush.

Reportedly, the rebels sealed off school and prohibited journalists and others from approaching.

The Houthis have agreed to pay $2,000 (£1,600) to each family who lost a relative, while the injured will receive around $400 (£322).

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger on social media, with many blaming the Houthi movement for the lack of proper safety measures and organization during the charity distribution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

