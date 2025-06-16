Avenues Clinic Urges Action on Youth Drug Abuse and Mental Health

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Avenues Clinic has called for greater efforts to tackle substance abuse and mental health challenges among young people, particularly during periods dedicated to reflection such as Father’s Day and Mental Health Month.

Speaking at a Father’s Day event for high school boys held at the clinic, Avenues Chief Financial Officer, Peddy Chigunduru highlighted the importance of young people engaging with role models to help them avoid the pitfalls of drug addiction.

“It’s very important during Father’s Day and the Mental Health Month to ensure that young boys and girls provide role models so that they come out of any potential drug abuse situation,” said Chigunduru.

He urged students to remain focused on their aspirations and surround themselves with positive influences.

“Young girls and boys should re-energize and redirect their efforts to be able to pursue lifelong dreams free of drug abuse and drug addiction,” he said.

Chigunduru said Avenues Clinic was actively involved in efforts to raise awareness and provide support on mental health and drug abuse through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“We already engage in mentorship, sponsorship, as well as counselling services for those who have suffered mental health issues and drug abuse issues,” he said.

He also highlighted the clinic’s ongoing collaboration with both government and private sector partners.

“The ultimate goal is to provide a healthy nation, a healthy youth, a healthy nation, and a healthy future for all,” Chigunduru added.

Chigunduru reaffirmed the clinic’s commitment to continue investing in mental health advocacy, working alongside the Ministry of Health and other healthcare institutions to safeguard the wellbeing of the country’s youth.