Biti Bounces Back in Parliament

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) Vice President and former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Tendai Biti has bounced back in parliament after the court ruled his recall was null and void.

High Court Judge, Justice Amy Tsanga handed down the judgement on Wednesday saying that the man who recalled Biti, Benjamin Rukanda had no legal authority to recall Biti and five other MDC Alliance MPs.

Justice Tsanga also ruled that Rukanda was not the Secretary General of PDP.

In an interview with 263Chat, former PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume said, “We have had a shift scene in the legal environment at the moment. We are in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.”

The MDC-Alliance vice president and Member of Parliament for Harare East, Biti and five others were recalled from Parliament after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) announced that they no longer belonged to the party.

The other PDP members who were recalled together with Biti includes William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya of Mbizo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu of Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu of Pumula and Regai Tsunga of Mutasa South.