Borrowdale Couple In Trouble For Assaulting A Horse-Riding Senior Citizen

A Harare senior citizen John Taylor (72) has approached the Court accusing a Borrowdale couple of attempted murder after they attacked him while riding his horse in their neighborhood.

The couple, Vanessa Evershed and Yitbarek Tekie were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Yeukai Dzuda who remanded them out of custody to the 20th of April 2022.

According to the state, on 7 February 2022 at around 9am in the morning, Taylor passed through the couple’s residence while riding his horse in Borrowdale

It is the state’s case that after passing through the couple’s residence, they followed him with their car, hooting and obstructing him from riding freely while forcing him off the road.

Due to obstruction, Taylor struggled to control his horse which got frightened by the couple’s hooting and alleged violent behaviour.

The couple allegedly kept following Taylor until they reached a place opposite Pam Golding Properties in Borrowdale.

Tekie is reported to have instructed Taylor to stop and later tried to drag him down by pulling his leg while threatening to assault him.

The couple allegedly blocked him with their car when he reached Gosham road in Borrowdale.

The court further heard that Tekie then allegedly stoned Taylor.

The State alleges that the incident was captured on Pam Golding Properties’ closed-circuit television (CCTV) which will be produced in court as evidence against the couple.

Tekie is also separately charged with violating the Prevention of Cruelty to animals Act for hitting the horse with his car.

Taylor is being represented by Munyaradza Midzi while Linet Gwarisa appeared on behalf of the state.