Budiriro Deaths Spark Criminal Probe Into Harare Council

Three City of Harare employees have been arrested in connection with the deaths of three residents who drowned after falling into an unprotected sewer drainage pit in Budiriro as authorities intensify investigations into the tragedy.

The arrests were confirmed by City of Harare spokesperson Stanley Gama who said the suspects are facing culpable homicide charges and are expected to appear in court.

The development comes after Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe strongly criticised what he described as negligence by municipal employees saying the deaths could have been prevented had proper safety measures been put in place.

“It is very disheartening and regrettable that due to negligence of duty by employees of our capital city council, City of Harare, we lost lives,” Minister Garwe said.

He said the victims died because the hazardous area had allegedly been left unsecured and without adequate warning signs to alert members of the public.

“These lives were lost because people did not put precautionary measures to alert people, passers-by to avoid the area that was left unprotected,” he said.

The minister also blamed what he described as poor enforcement by municipal police, saying stronger coordination with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) could have helped prevent the tragedy.

“And this is as a result also of poor enforcement by the municipal police with discussions with ZRP,” he added.

Minister Garwe said criminal proceedings were already underway against those believed to be responsible.

“As we speak, action is being taken for culpable homicide for the people that were involved in this tragic loss of lives,” he said.

He also revealed that independent investigators had been engaged to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We’ve also engaged some people outside the local authority employees who can do a thorough investigation of what happened and thereafter, we’ll make recommendations for action to be taken,” he said.

On the issue of compensation for the bereaved families, the minister said the matter would ultimately be determined through the courts once police investigations had been completed.

“But compensation issues, obviously, once ZRP have done their investigations for culpable homicide, the matters go to court and the courts will then decide how to deal with the issues,” he said.

The Budiriro tragedy has sparked public concern over safety standards and maintenance of public infrastructure in Harare with calls growing for greater accountability from local authorities.

The deaths have also renewed scrutiny of the city’s management of drainage systems and other potentially dangerous public works particularly in residential areas where large numbers of people including children pass through daily.