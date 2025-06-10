By Takudzwa Tondoya
The City of Bulawayo is urging calm following social media reports of bedbug infestations in several city suburbs, with authorities confirming only a handful of verified cases.
In a statement, Town Clerk Christopher Dube acknowledged growing public concern after a series of posts circulated online suggesting a widespread outbreak in suburbs including Nketa, Nkulumane, Njube and Mpopoma.
“Following our investigations, only three cases were confirmed — two in Mpopoma and one in Njube. The rest were unfounded rumors,” Dube said
The City of Bulawayo moved swiftly to contain the situation. In Njube, municipal authorities carried out fumigation at a cost of US$47, covering the expense of chemicals.
A private pest control firm was contracted for treatment in Mpopoma, Dube added.
More recently, yesterday city officials received another report of suspected bedbug activity in Mpopoma.
A follow-up inspection confirmed the presence of bedbugs in two households, but Dube noted the situation remains under control.
“The level of infestation is minimal, with only a few traces of bedbugs detected,” he said.
City health teams are maintaining active surveillance and stand ready to deploy further measures if needed.
Residents are being encouraged to stay vigilant and report any signs of infestation.
“We urge all community members to report suspected bedbug cases to the City of Bulawayo Customer Contact Centre so that swift action can be taken,” Dube said.
Latest comments
Authentic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15710 st reviews / June 11, 2025
Access detailed information about the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 15710ST on this site , including price trends ranging from $34,566 to $36,200 for stainless steel models.
The 42mm timepiece features a robust design with selfwinding caliber and water resistance , crafted in titanium.
Original AP Royal Oak Offshore 15710 watches
Analyze secondary market data , where limited editions reach up to $750,000 , alongside vintage models from the 1970s.
Get real-time updates on availability, specifications, and historical value, with free market analyses for informed decisions.
/
Original AP Royal Oak 15710st price / June 11, 2025
Access detailed information about the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 15710ST here , including pricing insights ranging from $34,566 to $36,200 for stainless steel models.
The 42mm timepiece showcases a robust design with mechanical precision and rugged aesthetics, crafted in rose gold .
https://ap15710st.superpodium.com
Analyze secondary market data , where limited editions command premiums , alongside vintage models from the 1970s.
View real-time updates on availability, specifications, and resale performance , with trend reports for informed decisions.
/
📋 + 1.167836 BTC.NEXT - https://yandex.com/poll/5JjqQt7R61CTYdYVd17t6p?hs=1943c7b9c4f9e8d9a675bad293c43dc4& 📋 / June 11, 2025
jdm8xy
/
Unworn Audemars Royal Oak 15710 st prices / June 11, 2025
Explore detailed information about the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 15710ST via this platform , including pricing insights ranging from $34,566 to $36,200 for stainless steel models.
The 42mm timepiece features a robust design with mechanical precision and water resistance , crafted in rose gold .
https://ap15710st.superpodium.com
Check secondary market data , where limited editions fluctuate with demand, alongside pre-owned listings from the 1970s.
Get real-time updates on availability, specifications, and investment returns , with trend reports for informed decisions.
/