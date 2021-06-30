Business Welcomes Lockdown, Decries Lack Of Govt Bailout

Business players have welcomed the imposition of a two-week “soft” lockdown by President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday amid a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the country but have bemoaned lack of support by the government to cushion struggling businesses during this difficult period.

Business has been improving since the reopening of the economy in March this year but due to tight liquidity in the economy and weakened consumer spending, the growth has been gradual.

Under the new regulations, business hours have been reduced to between 8am and 3.30pm, suggesting limited trading periods for businesses.

“It was relevant, I think government has actually exercised restraint in terms of types of measures that it imposed if you look at our neighbors South Africa for example, they have more strict measures imposed but I think government has been responsive to the fact that a hard lockdowns have been bad for our economy so I think it was necessary,” SME Association Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Farai Mutambanengwe told 263Chat Business in an interview.

“It’s not a complete shutdown, people are still operating it’s just a reduction in the hours and I think it’s up to people to also see how they can assist in curbing the spread,” he added.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe registered 1 249 new cases and 12 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Government has in recent weeks imposed localized lockdowns in hotspot areas across the country but a recent surge in positive cases has prompted a nation-wide intervention.

“The country is in a state of war against the invisible enemy, the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is our collective responsibility to stop the spread of this respiratory disease. Together we can defeat Covid-19,” the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers said in a statement.

With the economy still in doldrums, there are concerns over lack of government bailout support to businesses.

Last year government unveiled a ZWL$ 18 billion stimulus to cushion the economy through supporting various sectors of the economy, including the small and medium enterprises sector which got ZWL$ 500 million.

However, the high cost of borrowing and stringent requirements continue to be an albatross for most emerging businesses to access the funds.

“Those loans have exactly the same conditions and terms as existing facilities that have always been there so it has not really made a difference. Most people have not been able to access it because it requires collateral in the form of title deeds; the interest rates are very high. It’s not doing much,” said Mutambanengwe.

Observers say the latest restrictions on business trading hours are likely to affect economic performance and attainment of growth projections for the year.

The development comes at a time informal traders are counting losses following the on-going demolition of work spaces in Harare.