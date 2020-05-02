Buyanga Not On The Run: Lawyer

Businessman Frank Buyanga has dismissed claims that he is on the run contrary to Commissioner General of ZRP Godwin Matanga’s statement.

Though his lawyer William Wilcock, Buyanga said his client has not been convicted of any criminal offense and he can not be a figutive of Justice.

“We find it incredulous and defamatory that Comm-Gen Matanga would call Mr Sadiqi a figutive from justice when he has not been found guilty of any criminal action. The matter currently before the courts is a civil matter regarding the custody of a five year old child. It is not a criminal matter and Mr Sadiqi has not been found guilty of any criminal action,” his lawyer said.

His legal team said complying with 16 April Court order was impossible because borders were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The appeal against justice Manzunzu’s court order dated 16 April 2020 continues as does the world-wide Covid 19 pandemic which has locked down most of the world’s international boaders, making the 16 April 2020 court order impossible to comply with in any case. The current directive that only urgent and bail matters can be filed in the Zimbabwe Supreme Court has taken away Mr Sadiqi’s constitutional right to protection from the law,” he said.

He said Commissioner Gen Matanga’s plea to place his client on Interpol was a sign of victimisation.

“Despite the custody battle not being a criminal matter, Commissioner general Matanga states that they have approached Interpol in locating Mr Sadiqi.we submit that this further points to the unjust treatment of our client by various government departments, police officials and court officials in Zimbabwe as a result of the political influence being held over these departments,” he added.