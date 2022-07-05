Caledonia Declares US$0.14 Dividend

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-listed gold producer Caledonia Mining Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 in the period between 1 April and 30 June 2022.

In a statement, Caledonia Chief Executive Officer, Mark Learmonth said the company is on track to meeting its target of between 73 000 and 80 000 ounces of the yellow metal.

“Although the dividend continues to be a central part of our strategy, I am very excited with the opportunity that we have to evolve our business in Zimbabwe and de-risk it from being a single asset producer.

“Gold production so far this year has been strong, and we are on track to hit the top end of our guidance range of 73,000 to 80,000 ounces. I look forward to updating the market of our progress in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, in its first quarter (Q1) running from January 1 to March 31 2022, the company posted record gold production of 18 515 ounces, 40 percent above quarterly production of 13 197ounces realised in Q1 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

