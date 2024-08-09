Catholic Bishops Raise Alarm Over Human Rights Ahead of SADC Summit

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) has issued a warning regarding the deteriorating political climate in the country as it gears up for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Heads of States meeting on August 17.

In a strongly worded statement, the Bishops expressed deep concern over the resurgence of “ugly vices” threatening the nation’s democratic values.

“We all are conscious of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Heads of States meeting that is to take place beginning on the 17th of August 2024. It is in preparation for this important meeting that we are seeing the resurgence of some ugly vices,” read the statement

They highlighted that in a democratic nation, “such vices have no place as they contradict some of the fundamental values that form the bedrock of our national Constitution.”

The Bishops highlighted the government’s heavy-handed response to dissent, describing it as “self-defeating.”

They warned that efforts to “silence dissenting voices” through “violence, torture, and abductions” were not only unjust but also counterproductive. Instead, they urged the government to “try dialogue with those who feel aggrieved by the present state of our country.”

The ZCBC also condemned recent arrests of citizens under what they described as “frivolous charges,” with some detainees being denied bail.

They insisted that even those accused of crimes “deserve to be treated in a just manner” and warned that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

In a direct appeal to political leaders, the Bishops reminded them of their responsibility, quoting Scripture:

“To whom much is given; much will be required.” Calling on those in power to “use your positions of influence to animate all the people of Zimbabwe, including those who may disagree with your decisions and policies.”

As the SADC summit draws near, the Bishops urged law enforcement to act professionally, highlighting that “investigations are done first and then crime perpetrators are arrested.”

They concluded with a call for national unity, insisting that Zimbabwe must “build a country where peace, justice, and unity are the banners under which we rally.”

