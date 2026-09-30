Chamisa Warns of ‘Distracted Nation’ Challenges Politics of Power

Former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised what he described as a growing culture of political “deception and pretence”, warning that the country’s debate over the future of political power risks overshadowing citizens’ constitutional right to choose their leaders.

Chamisa made the remarks in a statement reflecting on his recent #NoTo2050 campaign which has focused on opposition to proposals or political discussions that could extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and reshape the country’s electoral timetable.

President Mnangagwa delivered the 2026 State of the Nation Address on Tuesday opening the Fourth Session of the 10th Parliament.

Chamisa said his criticism went beyond the ruling Zanu PF party and was instead directed at what he described as a longstanding pattern of personalised political power.

“The ‘State of the Nation’ has become, in my view, a state of deception and pretense, ZPF apparatchiks singing words they themselves do not appear to believe,” he said.

“When I tweeted #NoTo2050, some critics missed the point. I was warning about something much bigger: the danger of normalising the indefinite extension of political power and weakening the citizens’ right to choose their leaders.”

The former Citizens Coalition for Change leader argued that the country’s political challenges should not be viewed solely through the lens of the ruling party.

He said the central issue was the strength of state institutions and the protection of constitutional principles.

“The crisis is not merely a one-party-state problem. It is, and has always been, a one-man-state problem… from Smith, RGM to ED,” Chamisa said, referring to former Rhodesian leader Ian Smith, the late former president Robert Mugabe and President Mnangagwa.

“It is about building strong institutions, not strong men. It is about constitutionalism, not individualism. It is about the right of citizens to choose, and to change, their government.” he said

His comments come after the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 which received support from members of both the ruling Zanu PF and opposition CCC.

The debate over the country’s political future has also unfolded alongside discussions within Zanu PF about aligning its party constitution with recent changes to the national Constitution.

Chamisa, however, said the political contest should not be reduced to the immediate arguments dominating the country’s public discourse.

“The fight ahead is bigger than the noise of today.

“We have a big fight on our hands. And we will win the fight,” he said.

Zanu PF has continued to defend its political programme, with President Mnangagwa repeatedly highlighting the party’s Vision 2030 agenda and its development priorities.