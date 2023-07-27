Chinese Miner Ordered Off Mutoko Villagers Land

A Mutoko Magistrate has issued an order for Chinese miners to vacate Mutoko villagers’ land following the intervention of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

ZLHR approached the court and successfully demonstrated that the miners had neglected due process by failing to obtain a valid environment impact assessment certificate.

“We have given a 2-day ultimatum to Labenmon Investments to immediately remove pegs which it installed in some villagers’ ancestral land in Mutoko and to desist from conducting any mining activities, including pegging and prospecting for granite. The villagers led by Headman Mbudzi,” tweeted ZLHR.

Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, representing the human rights lawyers group, argued that the miners had not conducted consultations with affected stakeholders as required by law, among other issues.

This development comes after the villagers approached the High Court with an application for a prohibition interdict, barring the Chinese company, Lebanon Investments, from engaging in any prospecting, exploration, and mining activities in four Mutoko villages, namely Mayosvi, Chibanda, Gumbeze, and Kadore in Mutoko.

The application was based on the claim that the Chinese and their employees had descended on these villages and pegged huge tracts of land, measuring approximately 150 hectares. These pegs covered the entire villages, encroaching on grazing pastures, cultivation land, and traditional cultural shrines.