Chisango’s Objection To Production of Evidence Thrown Out

A Harare magistrate yesterday dismissed an objection by suspended Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango to have a book of council records prohibited in his criminal abuse of office trial.

Chisango is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly acted inconsistent with his duties by showing disfavour to complainant Georgios Katsimberis by claiming that he had built a show house on stand 9 of 21 on consolidated stand number 19559 of 19828 Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell road, Borrowdale Harare without approved plan while favouring Pokugara Properties (PVT) Ltd in a dispute between complainant Georgios Katsimberis and Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd during the period extending from July 2018 to September 2018, he being a public officer.

The show house was eventually demolished without a court order and this has seen some officials from the City of Harare and Pokugara Properties summoned before the Harare Magistrate courts facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Chisango through his lawyer by Alec Muchadehama of Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practitioners had objected to the production of the book which contains records of the approved plans including payments that were effected.

Magistrate Noel Mupeiwa dismissed the objection saying production of the book is allowed through sections of the Criminal Evidence and Procedure Act, leaving a key witness from the City of Harare to testify using the book.

The witness confirmed before Magistrate Mupeiwa that the records indicate that the architectural plans in question were indeed submitted and approved at City of Harare inspectorate department housed at Cleveland building in Harare.

The State is represented by Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Anti Corruption Unit (SACU).