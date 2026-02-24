Chitungwiza Man Jailed for Raping Neighbour’s Daughter (4)

By Shalom Shawurwa

A 31-year-old man from Dema Seke has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of raping his four-year-old neighbor.

The sentence was handed down by the Chitungwiza Regional Magistrates’ Court following the man’s conviction for the offense which occurred on February 8, 2026.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the accused had earlier assisted the child’s family with moving household property before allegedly luring the minor into his rented room while she was playing with other children.

Prosecutors said the assault took place while the two were alone.

Accoirding to court papers, the child’s mother later noticed blood discharge while bathing her daughter that evening. Although the child initially gave a different explanation out of fear, she later disclosed the alleged assault to other adults.

Members of the community apprehended the suspect and handed him over to police leading to his arrest and subsequent court proceedings.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and encouraged survivors of sexual offenses to report cases promptly to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.