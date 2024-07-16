Chitungwiza Woman (30) in Court for Sexually Assaulting 14 Year Old Sister

A Chitungwiza woman was dragged before court on allegations of sexually assaulting her younger sister, 14, and record the videos while commit the offence.

The accused who is 30 years old stood before Chitungwiza regional Magistrate Gloria Takundwa answering to charges of aggravated indecent assault and was remanded in custody to July 24.

Circumstances are that someday in September 2022 at around 5pm, the elder sister asked the girl to buy her some bananas and she did.

She then instructed the girl to undress and sexually assaulted the victim using a banana and recording a video in the process

The court also heard that on another day in November, the elder sister bought a cucumber and committed a similar offence, again recording a video.

Similar assaults occurred from March last year to this year, but with the older sister now using her fingers to commit the crime, whilst making a video call to a man.

Last month, the older sister gave the child hair remover to remove her pubic hair and sexually assaulted her again.

The court heard that after about three days, the girl informed her Shona teacher at school that she was being abused by her elder sister who gave her a lot of work and took nude pictures of her.

She told her Fashion and Fabrics teacher that her sister sexually assaulted her with fingers and was advised to inform her Guidance and Counselling teacher.

On July 3 at around 2pm, she told the Guidance and Counselling teacher and narrated her ordeal to the teacher who took her to the Department of Social Welfare for further management.

A police report was the. made leading to the arrest of the elder sister.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

