Company Director Nabbed For Fraud, Forgery

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested one of the directors of Adlecraft Investments, Ofer Sivan and his personal assistant Cassandra Myburg, on allegations of fraud and forgery involving more than USD$2million.

Allegations against Sivan and Myburg are that on 23 September 2020, the two forged the signature of Gilad Shabtai on the Stanbic Bank (Borrowdale Branch) account opening forms purporting that he wanted to open a bank account for the company.

Shabtai, who is also a director of Adlecraft Investments, had not approved the opening of the account.

To fool the Stanbic Bank officials, the accused persons allegedly forged Shabtai’s signature on the Adlecraft Investments company resolutions dated 29 September 2020, appointing Sivan as the sole signatory to the bank account.

Acting on the forged documents, Stanbic Bank officials opened two bank accounts under the name Adlecraft Investments with Sivan as the sole signatory to both accounts.

The matter came to light in November 2021 when one Adlecraft Investments shareholder discovered the offence while perusing documents obtained from Stanbic Bank and alerted Shabtai who reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission leading to the arrest of Sivan and Myburg.

The shareholders of Adlecraft Investments were prejudiced more than US$2 000 000 of income generated from the company’s operations.

Sivan and Myburg were granted ZWL$100 000 bail and are expected back in court on 23 February 2022.