Concern Over Continued Postponement of Pokugara, City of Harare Trial

Parties in the malicious damage to property trial of Pokugara Properties and City of Harare employees have expressed concern over the continued postponement of hearing due to the unavailability of the former’s defence counsel.

This comes in the wake of another application for postponement after Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara who is representing Pokugara properties and its employees Michael John Van Blerk and Mandla Ndebele failed to appear before Magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

Stand in lawyer Zvenyika Chidyausiku told the court that Advocate Zhuwarara was engaged at the Supreme Court hence his unavailability.

However, Charles Kwaramba who is representing the City of Harare and its employees Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi expressed concern over the postponements saying they are disadvantaging their clients and the State.

Allegations are that Pokugara Properties and its two employees namely Mandla Marlone Ndebele and Michael John Van Blerk together with three City of Harare employees connived to destroy a show house built by Harare businessman Georgios Katsimberis in Borrowdale as part of a joint venture agreement with controversial land baron Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

According to the State outline, the six in their individual capacities and as representatives of their organisations destroyed Katsimberis show house on the grounds that it did not have approved plans, claims refuted by the land developer.

Katsimberis has since availed proof of payments made to City of Harare and a bank statement from the city fathers showing received payment.

A City of Harare official has also submitted an affidavit which confirms that the stamp and signatures on the architectural plans were indeed authentic.

Magistrate Manuwere provisionally set March 11 and 14 as trial date.