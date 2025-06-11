Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Cop in Court for Beating Suspect to Death

By Judith Nyuke

A 34-year-old police officer stationed at Ruwa has appeared in court accused of beating a suspect in custody leading to their death.

Prince Ndavambi, 39, appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with murder.

He was granted US$400 bail and the matter was remanded to 2 July 2025.

The State alleges that on 27 May 2025 and at ZRP Ruwa.

Ndavambi who is a police officer at ZRP Ruwa arrested the now deceased in connection with a case of assault and theft and took him to ZRP Ruwa.

Whilst at the police station, he assaulted the now deceased with a hoe handle all over the body.

Ndavambi later detained the now deceased in police cells and went away.

In the evening of the same date, the now deceased’s condition deteriorated and was taken to Ruwa Rehabilitation clinic where he died on the following day.

Two postmortems were conducted on the remains of the now deceased and both examinations concluded that toxicology and histology examinations be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

