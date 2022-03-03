Cornered State Refuses To Furnish Harare Land Developer With Requested Documents

The State Prosecutor Michael Reza is desperately trying to save its case against Harare land developer George Katsimberis after refusing to furnish him with critical documents he requested for his defense.

Katsimberis is embroiled in a long standing legal battle with controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe following a botched multi-million dollar joint venture deal.

Allegations are that Katsimberis constructed a show house without approved architectural plans despite evidence that the plans were approved at City of Harare’s Cleveland house where all payments were effected and receipted.

Through his lawyer Charles Warara, Katsimberis had requested that the State provide them with Supreme and High Court documents including an agreement between City of Harare and Augur Investments a company owned by Sharpe as they are critical to the defence.

“We know what constitute our defence, we are requesting for those documents because in our view they relevant in our defence. Those plans that we are asking for are relevant because we will prove to the court that what is arising in this matter does not relate to these plans that before the court,” Warara told the court.

He told the court that a letter availed to the defence in August 2020 makes mention of the documents they require in their defence.

“The correct position of the law is that the defence must be furnished with documents that would enable them to defend themselves, we have simply said these documents are relevant to our defence,” he said.

Trial continues on March 8 with Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi expected to give a ruling on Katsimberis’ application seeking Reza’s recusal.