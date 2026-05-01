Corporate Vultures Take Fresh Aim at Rio Zim

A fresh storm is brewing around RioZim, with corporate raiders circling the resurgent diversified miner in what analysts say could be a calculated push to force distress and rip-off asset value through a controversial corporate rescue process.

The renewed pressure follows a fresh application filed at the High Court’s Commercial Division by a shareholder seeking to place the company under corporate rescue—just four months after the High Court of Zimbabwe dismissed a similar bid by the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union and former employees.

Justice Mandaza rejected the applicants’ technical objections, ruling that the board resolution met “the basic threshold and is valid.”

He also dismissed claims that RioZim had acted inconsistently by invoking corporate rescue protections in another matter while opposing the current application, saying “the first respondent cannot be said to have approbated and reprobated.

The first respondent has defended all actions to place it under corporate rescue.”

Corporate raiders, often referred to as “Vulture capitalists”, are investors who stalk distressed, failing or undervalued companies in hopes of acquiring them on a discount and ultimately selling them for a profit.

They typically follow a predatory investment strategy and target companies that are financially vulnerable, often in distress or on the brink of bankruptcy.

However, analysts argue that this latest move is a bizarre attempt to target a company that weathered an earlier downturn and has managed to recover from a lean patch marching its way to being a meaningful and flourishing business that contributes positively to Zimbabwe’s economy.

RioZim’s asset base — spanning gold, coal, Nickel, Copper and Chrome — continues to underpin its valuation, making it an attractive target for corporate blackmail by investors seeking exposure to distressed or recovering mining assets.

While it remains unclear as to who is behind the machinations to take up the company, it is clear as day that the group has become a lucrative target.

Last week, a new application to put RioZim under corporate rescue was lodged with the High Court, with a shareholder alleging the group is technically insolvent and “financially distressed”.

This is despite RioZim’s operations improving since the reopening of Renco Mine following a landmark capital-raising exercise that provided the much-needed funding to restart and stabilise operations.

Renco mine has since produced over 190 kgs of gold and is looking forward to sustainable growth in production.

Plans to improve productions are underway and will soon result in increased production.

The group is also focusing on restarting the CAM & Motor mine in Kadoma, which was undergoing care and maintenance due to the transitional ores and challenges in the production line.

The mine is at present on course for a startup process involving a major overhaul of the processing plant.

The mining activities are also underway after a detailed analysis by the geologists targeting rich ores that would bring in the much needed revenue to sustain and improve productivity.

The company is also now in a position to settle creditors obligations, and ensure consistent payment of employee salaries, contrary to reports that the company was in financial distress.

The court bid, filed in the Commercial Division of the High Court last week, sought to place the listed entity under the supervision of a corporate rescue practitioner to prevent its alleged total collapse.

The shareholder petitioned the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe to intervene and stop the Board meeting that aimed at clearing the company’s debts through strategic disinvestment.

Riozim has demonstrated strong resilience and revived operations at Renco Mine, signalling a strong return to productivity and confirming the viability of its renewed operations.

The restart has also safeguarded over 1,200 jobs, ensuring continued livelihoods for families and communities that depend on the mine.

This milestone, combined with resumed activity across RioZim’s other operations, underscores the company’s transition from a survival phase to one of strategic recovery and growth, with profitability prospects strengthened by sustained high gold prices.

Operational gains have been supported by a favourable international gold market, where prices have remained above the US$4,000 per ounce levels, translating into a significant revenue upside for producers.

RioZim’s revival is not accidental. It is a deliberate, well-orchestrated process anchored on a clear vision that is of restoring operational reliability, rebuilding financial credibility, and leveraging Zimbabwe’s strong mining fundamentals thereby unlocking country’s wealth and contributing to the nations economy.

The company’s asset portfolio remains substantial, comprising the Renco, Cam & Motor, and Dalny gold mines, together with a growing presence in base metals.

Not only is the reopening of Renco Mine and CAM & Motor mine symbolic, as a precursor for the rising of RioZim back to greatness but it is also a harbinger of financial stability and growth.

It marks the end of a difficult phase, where constrained liquidity, power outages, and operational interruptions forced the company into a holding pattern.