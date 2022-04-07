New Chipinge Councillors Target Service Delivery

Recently elected Chipinge councillors have promised to improve residents’ living standards by focusing on service delivery including road rehabilitation and water projects.

By Panashe Chikonyora

In an interview with a Chipinge based Vemuganga Community Radio, Ward 2 Councillor, Sarah Marwa promised to focus on road rehabilitation projects in Chipinge Communities.

“I am happy for the support that I am getting from ward 2 residents, and as a Councillor it is my promise to fufil their desires, so I will do a follow up on the incomplete road reconstruction projects and make sure they are completed such as the one that was supposed to take place on the road that stretches from Gaza O Primary to Dzonzai. I also intend to improve the water supply situation and make sure that water is available and accessible for the residents,” said Marwa.

Another Councillor, Zivanai Nyakuchena said he intends to ensure that other unfinished projects are completed, while taking into consideration the importance of adequate service delivery (improving water supply and the condition of roads).

“In communities, residents expect service delivery from elected councillors, so as a Councillor l feel it is my duty to make sure that all unfinished projects are completed such as the incomplete Gaza E link bridge project, l also intend to ensure that Gaza’s community members have sufficient water supply and that the roads in the area and their drainage systems are fixed and improved to get rid of the challenges that people come across when traveling during the rainy season,” Nyakuchena added.