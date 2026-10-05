Monday, October 5, 2026
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Councilor Rapes Form Four Student, Infects Her With STI

Kwekwe Ward 1 councillor Alex Senge has appeared before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of repeatedly raping a form four student and infecting her with a sexually transmitted infection.

Senge, a prominent politician in the Midlands city was reportedly detained at Garandichauya Police Station in Mbizo before appearing in court.

The prosecution alleges that Senge raped the student on several occasions.

According to allegations presented before the court, the complainant later contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

The prosecution further alleges that after the incidents, Senge bought the girl a smartphone and a new SIM card in an attempt to persuade her not to disclose the alleged assaults.

The complainant’s identity has been withheld in line with legal and ethical protections for minors involved in sexual assault cases.

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