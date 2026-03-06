Court Application Withdrawn in Mine Dispute After Being “Overtaken by Events”

Proceedings at the High Court of Zimbabwe have clarified the legal position in a dispute involving mining activities around an area referred to as Mining Lease 21, after an urgent application seeking to halt operations was withdrawn.

The application, filed under Case No. HCH976/26 by Navid Incorporated (Private) Limited, an agent of Freda Rebecca Gold Mine and represented by Ronald Chisvo, had sought an interdict relating to activities in parts of the mining area.

The matter was heard before Justice Muremba at the High Court of Zimbabwe.

During the hearing, the court indicated that the urgent chamber application had effectively been overtaken by events, noting that subsequent court orders and legal proceedings had already addressed the issues raised.

Following that clarification, the applicant’s legal counsel withdrew the application.

Legal analysts say that once the court indicated the remedy sought was no longer procedurally appropriate, continuing with the application would have served little purpose.

Mining dispute

The urgent application had sought to interdict activities in areas identified as Morrocco, Headgear, the GMB Area and Gwiringwindi as part of a broader dispute concerning Mining Lease 21.

However, developments in related litigation — including court rulings on possession and operational rights — had already altered the legal position.

As a result, the court indicated that the application no longer addressed the current legal circumstances.

The High Court has previously ruled in favour of Side Electrical (Private) Limited, trading as Botha Gold Mine, which is recognised as the lawful operator at the site.

Continued legal tensions

The withdrawn application is the latest in a series of legal actions linked to the dispute over the mine.

Individuals connected to the filings, including Angel Mpofu-Chisvo, have sought through the courts to challenge or halt operations at the mine.

Some industry observers have described the litigation as part of an ongoing effort to contest the mine’s operations, although the courts have continued to determine the matter through established legal processes.

Claims of political links

The dispute has also been accompanied by claims circulating in political and mining circles that Mpofu-Chisvo has presented herself as the daughter of Obert Mpofu, a senior figure in ZANU‑PF.

Sources familiar with the matter say those claims have been disputed. Observers warn that invoking political figures in commercial disputes risks politicising issues that are primarily legal and business-related.

Operations continue

Despite the legal challenges, operations at Botha Gold Mine are continuing.

Company management says production activities are proceeding normally, while emphasising that any disputes will be handled through the courts and in accordance with Zimbabwean law.

Authorities say the Zimbabwe Republic Police remain responsible for maintaining order in the area, adding that any acts of violence or unlawful interference with mining activities would be dealt with through the legal system.

Officials say the situation remains governed by existing court rulings and the provisions of Zimbabwe’s mining legislation, while further developments may depend on future court proceedings.