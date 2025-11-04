Cyclists Rally to Support Gifted but Underprivileged Children in Great Dyke

The Gifted Children Foundation (GCF) has renewed its partnership with the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke using the country’s premier cycling event to raise funds for talented but disadvantaged learners along the mineral-rich belt and beyond.

The charity says it aims to support at least 100 primary and secondary school pupils from low-income families by 2026 offering financial assistance to children at risk of dropping out of school due to economic challenges.

This year’s edition of the tour, which runs from 6–8 November 2025 will once again see cyclists riding not only for fitness but for the future of young learners.

GCF Trustee Emily Hwengwere said the initiative continues to offer life-changing opportunities to children who excel academically despite difficult circumstances.

“People will be cycling for wellness, yes but more importantly for charity. Many young people in the Great Dyke lack opportunities to pursue education, yet they continue to shine academically despite coming from orphaned, single-parent or financially strained households.” she said

Hwengwere encouraged individuals, businesses and communities along the Selous–Zvishavane route to support the cause noting that donation points will be set up along the cycling trail with banking details available for direct contributions.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference in a child’s future,” she added.

The Foundation is currently sponsoring 42 children including those linked to participants in the tour and has supported more than 100 learners from primary to tertiary level since its establishment.

She said the programme seeks not only to fund education but to inspire community investment in future leaders and innovators.

The Gifted Children Foundation was created in memory of the late Mbuya Kudzai Hwengwere mother of YAFM founder Munyaradzi Hwengwere who was known for her community work in Zvishavane prior to her passing in 2014.