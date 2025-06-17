Daylight Robbery Shocks Harare as Armed Gang Escapes with US$500,000

By Rukudzo Gota

A daring daylight armed robbery in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) has left the business community and citizens shaken after assailants targeted an Indian businessman, escaping with an estimated US$500,000 in cash.

The incident occurred around mid-morning Monday at a Mall at corner Cameroon and Albion Street, catching shoppers and traders off-guard.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as armed men stormed the premises and swiftly executed the heist.

“It was terrifying. Suddenly, there was shouting and people were running in all directions. I couldn’t believe it was happening right in front of us,” said a lady who was shopping nearby at the time.

According to eye witnesses the suspects appeared to be highly coordinated, using intimidation tactics to seize control of the area before fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

“The way it happened seems, these people knew what was happening and had long planned it because it was swift without resistance,” said a witness

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mall at corner Cameroon and Albion Street in Harare CBD on 16/06/25 at around 1000 hours. Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unknown pistol pounced at the business premise and stole USD 500 000.00 cash. More details will be released in due course,” said Commissioner Paul Nyathi