Deadly Rains Batter Zim Leaving Over 130 Dead and Infrastructure in Ruins

At least 132 people have died and dozens more have been injured as heavy rains continue to affect large parts of Zimbabwe, according to the Department of Civil Protection.

In its latest report, the agency said 72 people had been injured since the start of the rainy season in October with widespread damage also reported to key infrastructure.

More than 230 schools, 15 health facilities and at least 25 bridges have been damaged while roads in both rural areas and the capital, Harare have been extensively affected and now require urgent rehabilitation.

Authorities also warned of a growing public health risk as the rains have contributed to a rise in water-borne diseases.

In Bikita District, malaria cases have increased sharply in recent weeks.

“Since the beginning of 2026, Bikita District has been recording an average of about six malaria cases per week,” the department said.

However, between 23 February and 1 March,cases rose significantly to 20 exceeding both alert and outbreak thresholds for the area.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care had already warned last month of an elevated risk of water-borne diseases due to persistent wet conditions.

Zimbabwe’s rainy season typically runs from October to March and while it is vital for agriculture it often brings flooding and destruction in vulnerable communities.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the damage and support affected areas as concerns grow over both infrastructure losses and the risk of further disease outbreaks.

Recently, floods swept away the Jeka-Chegato Bridge across the Mwenezi River in Mberengwa North District, a vital lifeline for the Mberengwa community, leaving thousands of people stranded and facing immense hardship.

The bridge connects Mberengwa West, North and South to the Matabeleland South Province and is crucial for the movement of people and goods.