Deputy Minister’s Daughter Marries as Minister Chombo Warns Against Domestic Violence

The daughter of Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha has married her long-term partner in Harare.

Melissa Tinotenda Dinha, who also serves as chairperson of Lawyers for Economic Development, tied the knot with Ezekiel Damsala at a ceremony held at the Messianic Family Centre International Church in Norton.

The event drew senior government officials, including Members of Parliament and ZANU-PF leaders from Mashonaland West Province.

Guest of honour, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo used the occasion to speak out against rising cases of gender-based violence.

She urged couples to resolve disputes peacefully, warning against the growing trend of domestic conflicts ending in murder.

“Marriage is an important institution that has its challenges, but killing each other is not the solution. Couples should first talk between themselves, and if problems persist, seek counselling — not violence,” she said.