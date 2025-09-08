Discovery Ambulance Boss Snubs Politics for Patients

Discovery Ambulance services Chief Executive Officer David Munowenyu has declined suggestions that he should seek a position in ZANU-PF’s Central Committee saying his focus remains on strengthening the country’s emergency medical response.

In a statement, Munowenyu who has been lauded for his role in the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme (PEMS) said he was “humbled” by the encouragement and support he received but insisted that his duty lay elsewhere.

“I must respectfully decline at this time. My heart remains firmly rooted in the work we are doing through Discovery Ambulance Services under PEMS,” he said

He added that his priority was to contribute to the government’s Vision 2030 agenda of “health for all” by improving ambulance and emergency response services across the country.

“This decision is not born out of a lack of appreciation for the honour extended, but from a deep sense of duty. Our work through PEMS is not about recognition or ambition; it is about saving lives and making a lasting impact in the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans,” Munowenyu said

He highlighted his continued loyalty to ZANU-PF and to President Emmerson Mnangagwa while reiterating his commitment to serving “with humility, integrity and patriotism — not for position, but for purpose.”